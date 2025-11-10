Motorcyclists have been warned by Police that electric dirt bikes need registrations, licences and WOFs. Photo / 123RF

Electric dirt bikes are causing serious concerns for police, due to a growing number of crashes and cases of illegal riding.

In most instances, the bikes, which could exceed 80km/h, were required to be registered.

Western Bay of Plenty area road policing manager Senior Sergeant Wayne Hunter said that came as a shock to many of the riders police spoke to.

“We’ve seen people riding dangerously and crashes involving pedestrians and vehicles, and people need to realise that just because these dirt bikes are electric, it doesn’t mean they are allowed on the road.

“Ignorance won’t protect you from fines or having your dirt bike confiscated, and police are routinely stopping riders on electric dirt bikes to make sure both the bike and the rider are compliant with the law.”