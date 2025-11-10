The bikes were gaining popularity, he said.
“We’re now dealing with roughly four cases involving electric dirt bikes a week, and people have been hurt.”
Currently, one e-bike has been impounded for dangerous riding, and the cost to retrieve the e-bike after the 28-day impound was $900.
“Two others have received injuries after colliding with cars, and numerous riders have received infringements.
“If you have one of these bikes, you need to know where you can and can’t ride it, the same responsibilities as any motorist.”
You need a valid driver’s licence if:
- The electric motor exceeds 300 watts (not kilowatts)
- The bike is capable of speeds over 50km/h
- The bike does not have pedals (i.e., it cannot be classified as a power-assisted cycle).
The bike needs a Warrant of Fitness and registration if:
- If it can exceed 50km/h: It must be registered as a motorcycle
- If it cannot exceed 50km/h: It may be registered as a moped
- In both cases, the vehicle must be entry certified and meet roadworthy standards
- A Warrant of Fitness is required unless exempted (e.g., some mopeds).
Electric dirt bikes are not bicycles if:
- They lack pedals
- They have motors exceeding 300 watts
- They are capable of autonomous propulsion without rider input.