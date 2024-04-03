Richard Crawford will be sorely missed by the council and his community. Photo / WBOPDC

The brother of a Western Bay councillor who died over the weekend is among those paying tribute to the man described as “the real deal” and devoted to his community.

Maketū-Te Puke councillor Richard Crawford, 66, suffered a heart attack while cycling in the Redwoods in Rotorua on Saturday, and died the following morning.

His brother Chris remembers them growing up in Mount Maunganui as “beach bums” who loved to surf.

The Crawford boys were never far apart and would help out on their dad’s milk run before dawn each morning, Chris said.

One of six siblings and the youngest of four brothers, Richard would often feel as though he was trying to play catch up and was “extremely competitive”.

“Part of his character is that he never wanted to miss out on anything.”

The pair were planning on going fishing on Monday and Chris was biking with Crawford at the time of his heart attack.

Richard Crawford served 13 years on the Te Puke Volunteer Fire Brigade.

His death would leave a “big void”, close friend and former Maketū Community Board chairman Shane Beech said.

Beech described Crawford as “extremely caring, devoted to the community and volunteer services”.

Crawford was a member of the Te Puke volunteer fire brigade for 13 years, which is how he met Beech.

“He volunteered his time and he just kept going and going.”

An avid fisherman, Crawford was really embarrassed one day when his boat broke down at sea and he had to be towed in by the Coastguard, with Beech being a member.

“It was a rather embarrassing moment for him, but quite a laugh for us.”

Brigade ‘rocked’

Te Puke fire chief Dale Lindsay said Crawford’s death had “rocked the core of our brigade”.

As chief, Lindsay expected to speak at a funeral of a firefighter someday, but “never in my wildest dreams or nightmares could I have expected it would be Richard”.

Crawford joined the brigade in 2009 and quickly became an integral part of the team, said Lindsay.

“He was totally committed, he pretty much immersed himself in everything he did.”

Crawford suffered a heart attack while cycling in the Redwoods in Rotorua on Saturday. Photo / Talia Parker

Universally liked and respected, Crawford’s enthusiasm and positivity permeated everything he did, Lindsay said.

Even after leaving in 2022, Crawford stayed in close contact with the brigade and would often turn up to medical calls if needed.

Lindsay said it was tough to lose Crawford from the service but something had to give when he became a councillor in 2022.

He also admired his “master networking” abilities.

The ‘real deal’

This sentiment is mirrored by Chrissi Robinson, general manager of The Daily Charitable Trust, which Crawford helped found.

He was a “visionary for the birth” of the community organisation that runs a social enterprise café and provides lunches to more than 2000 children on weekdays.

“Richard loved to walk into a room of friends or strangers ... learning about them and encouraging them, he was our ‘schmoozer’.”

Crawford loved Te Puke and set out to leave it better than he found it, said Robinson.

This could be seen in his involvement in the skatepark, the Te Ara Kahikatea pathway, Colab Te Puke and his work with The Daily, she said.

“He was just the real deal. He genuinely loved people. We are really going to miss his encouragement.”

Council ‘shattered’

Western Bay mayor James Denyer said on Sunday the council was “shattered by the news” of Crawford’s death.

“His contribution at the council and previously on the Te Puke Community Board was significant and his commitment to community organisations in Te Puke was much valued. He will be sorely missed.

“On behalf of the council, I want to express my deepest sympathy to Richard’s wife Julie, and his family, friends and loved ones.

“His passing will be felt keenly by his colleagues at the council and in the wider Te Puke community.”

Karakia and waiata honoured Crawford at an emotional council meeting on Tuesday.

“On behalf of the council I wish to express our deep shock and sorrow at the loss of our friend and colleague Richard,” Denyer said. “He was a big part of our council whānau.”

He later told Local Democracy Reporting that Richard was a good man, a good councillor and a good friend.

Maketū-Te Puke councillor Grant Dally said he met Crawford in 2012 while working to create a new cycle/walkway that became the Te Ara Kahikatea Pathway.

“We also teamed up on the new Te Puke skatepark as both our sons were skaters.”

Dally nominated him for the Te Puke Community Board in 2019, he was elected and became chairman.

The Daily Charitable Trust members Hamish Olesen, Richard Crawford, Chrissi Robinson and Marty Robinson.

“He was an empathetic, inclusive leader keen to reach out to mana whenua and ethnic communities to forge better working relationships.

“Richard will be remembered as a rare human being who cared a great deal for those less fortunate in the community.”

Current Te Puke Community Board chair Kassie Ellis said he was “the epitome of a community champion”.

“A man tireless in wanting the best for his town, someone who didn’t just talk it he went about assisting any change.

“Nothing seemed impossible to Richard. [He] just needed the right combination of people, the passion, and the resources.”

Crawford attended Mount Maunganui Primary School and loved playing hockey. As an adult, he continued to surf, loved jetski fishing and cycling and competed in masters hockey tournaments.

He ran his own building company in Wellington for years before moving to Te Puke in 2006.

Crawford met his wife of 40 years, Julie, in Texas even though they both grew up in the Mount. They have four children and three grandchildren.

Richard Crawford’s funeral will be held at The Orchard Church in Te Puke on Friday, April 5, at 1pm.

