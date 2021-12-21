Voyager 2021 media awards
Bay of Plenty Times

Revealed: The millions spent by ACC on alcohol-related injuries in Tauranga

5 minutes to read
ACC has paid out $5.3 million to active claims for alcohol-related injuries in the Bay of Plenty in the past five years. Photo/Getty

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

Fights, falls and broken glass have contributed to the Government paying out more than $5million for booze-related injuries in the Bay of Plenty over the past five years.

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) has paid

