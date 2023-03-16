Bailey bridge on No. 4 Rd in Te Puke. Photo / Supplied

After six weeks of detours, 30 residents now have a safe route home after a Te Puke bridge was washed away earlier this year.

Cars and trucks can safely drive up No.4 Rd after the installation of a temporary bridge over the Raparapahoe Stream.

Western Bay of Plenty Council said in a statement today it moved quickly to find and install a Bailey bridge - a portable, pre-fabricated truss bridge - after the existing single-lane bridge washed away during the Auckland Anniversary weather event.

Western Bay of Plenty mayor James Denyer said it was pleasing to see the temporary bridge in place, reinstating a safe route for the approximately 30 impacted properties.

Western Bay of Plenty Coucnil staff and contractors. Photo / Supplied

“This temporary bridge provides residents the means to get back to some normality and with the start of the kiwifruit packing season getting underway, it comes at just the right time to provide suitable road access to the orchards.”

He said it had been a “true team effort” to reach this point; from the patience and understanding of the residents, the landowners who opened up their private accessway during the installation, and the council and engineering teams’ tireless mahi.

He said a “big thanks” to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency for providing the Bailey bridge, “otherwise none of this would be possible”.

Plans for an initial seven-day installation were scuppered by an assessment showing unfavourable ground conditions, forcing a rethink and a number of additional works – making it a six-week project.

Bailey bridge on No. 4 Rd in Te Puke. Photo / Supplied

This included installing longer and larger piles of up to 25m into the ground to support the bridge and its foundations, and ensuring the turning circle at each end of the bridge was wide enough to allow trucks with trailers to access the bridge also.

Council transportation manager Jim Paterson said installing the Bailey bridge was not a simple process and how quickly they could be set up depended on how accessible the area was and the preparation work required.

“In our case the ground conditions and intricacies of the installation meant we could only go as fast as this allowed.”

“Our goal from the beginning has been to do this correctly to ensure a temporary bridge that is safe and secure for everyone accessing it. This has been achieved.”

The Bailey bridge will be in place until provisions of a permanent structure can be considered and installed.