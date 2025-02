Emergency services have been called to a crash on SH29. Photo / NZME

Delays are being reported on State Highway 29, Tauriko, following a crash.

Police said in a statement the southbound lane of the highway was partially blocked as emergency services responded to a crash involving three vehicles.

“​​​​​​​Several people are reported to have been injured, none of them seriously.

“​​​​​​​Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible and to expect delays.”

Two SunLive readers emailed to say there was a crash at Tauriko and the road was blocked.