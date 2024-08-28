The Bay's top building apprentices have been announced. Photo / 123RF

Three Tauranga builders have taken out the top spots in the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders Apprentice of the Year competition.

The Apprentice of the Year competition has been running 21 years and assesses the project management, business presentation, and practical skills of future leaders in the sector.

Each apprentice had to submit details of a building project they were working on and participate in a two-hour practical challenge, constructing a bench seat. The top 10 participants from each region advanced to an interview with a judging panel and an onsite visit to discuss their project.

Scott Davies from Pāpāmoa Beach was named the competition’s Apprentice of the Year. Davies is employed by Gudsell Designer Homes.

The competition judges said Davies excelled in the competition with his natural leadership skills and friendly, engaging demeanour.