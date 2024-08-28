Advertisement
Registered Master Builders apprentice of the year Bay of Plenty winners announced

Bay of Plenty Times
2 mins to read
The Bay's top building apprentices have been announced. Photo / 123RF

The Bay's top building apprentices have been announced. Photo / 123RF

Three Tauranga builders have taken out the top spots in the Bay of Plenty and Central Plateau Registered Master Builders Apprentice of the Year competition.

The Apprentice of the Year competition has been running 21 years and assesses the project management, business presentation, and practical skills of future leaders in the sector.

Each apprentice had to submit details of a building project they were working on and participate in a two-hour practical challenge, constructing a bench seat. The top 10 participants from each region advanced to an interview with a judging panel and an onsite visit to discuss their project.

Scott Davies from Pāpāmoa Beach was named the competition’s Apprentice of the Year. Davies is employed by Gudsell Designer Homes.

The competition judges said Davies excelled in the competition with his natural leadership skills and friendly, engaging demeanour.

“His preparation was evident throughout, and he demonstrated a profound understanding of the building process. Scott’s ability to engage with the judges left a lasting impression, marking him as a standout performer. He has huge potential as a future leader in the industry.”

In second place was Ben McGee-Thomas from Arataki, employed by GenX Homes BOP.

The judges said McGee-Thomas stood out as an apprentice who took immense pride in his work and job.

“He is knowledgeable but always eager to learn more to further his understanding. Ben’s passion for his work and commitment to continuous learning were evident throughout the competition, making him a deserving second-place winner.”

Third place was awarded to Daniel Gibson from Judea, also employed by Gudsell Designer Homes.

“Daniel demonstrated quiet confidence throughout the competition and performed admirably,” the judges said.

“He had a good understanding of his tasks and materials used on site, answering questions effectively and engagingly during his interview.”

All three top-placing apprentices trained through BCITO.

The top apprentice from each region will compete in the national competition. This includes a 45-minute interview with the national judging panel and six-hour practical skills test.

The national competition is on November 7 and 8 in Auckland.


