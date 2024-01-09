Older job seekers can bring diversity to the workplace. Photo / 123rf

As many Kiwis head back to work from summer holidays, some may be pondering a change of job or career in 2024. It can be a daunting prospect, even for those with years of experience in their field. Carmen Hall speaks to recruitment agents and experts about the challenges job seekers aged over 50 can face and how they can impress hirers in a competitive market – as applications on job site Seek NZ hit a record level and listings fall.

Three characteristics hirers want

Seek NZ country manager Rob Clark said its surveys of hirers show three key characteristics that are always sought-after in candidates.

These included an ability to communicate, being a team player and someone who could problem solve.

“So if you can provide examples of doing these things in your career, you will be on the front foot.”

Clark said he hoped age would not be a barrier to getting a job.

“Of course, there are jobs that are more suitable to the older generation than not, and we would encourage candidates to be realistic about their abilities before applying. This applies to any candidate at any stage of their career.”

He said people concerned about their age being a detractor should highlight their willingness to learn new skills, ideally with recent examples of how they have upskilled or stepped into new roles or projects.

The Seek Employment Report for November 2023 revealed job applications in November were at the highest level on record.

Applications per job ad rose for a second month, up 5 per cent from the month prior.

Nationally, job ads declined 5 per cent in November and were 28 per cent lower year-on-year.

‘Age discrimination was common’

Love HR founder Stephanie Love said that in her view, “age discrimination was common during recruitment processes” – but employers could be missing out on an “untapped talent pool”.

“There is an often misguided generalisation that older workers aren’t able to keep up with the fast pace of change, particularly when it comes to technology.

“However, the amount of information and tools able to be easily accessed now that can support older workers to learn is more than ever before, and many older workers are dedicated to keeping their skills and knowledge up to date.”

From her perspective, older employees brought not only work experience but life experience, emotional maturity, and a positive attitude of respect towards work.

“They grew up in an era where job security was prioritised. If they intend to retire at 65 – which many people don’t – [at 50] there is at least 15 years of their working life available to the employer, which is still a long time.”

In Love’s experience, diversity strengthened teams.

“When you have a team that is made up of all the same demographics, you often get the same thinking. But by creating an inclusive environment that enables diversity, there is more diversity of thought. Therefore the ability to solve complex problems and work together makes the team more successful.”

She said younger team members could learn valuable skills, wisdom and attitudes from older workers and see them as role models, while on the flip side, older workers learn about the evolution of technology from young colleagues.

“It’s a win-win.”

Convincing a hirer you are adaptable the ‘most difficult thing’

Ryan and Alexander Recruitment Agency director Bernadette Ryan-Hopkins said age was irrelevant in what someone may or may not bring to a role.

“What is crucial is experience and matching a person’s experience to the key requirements of the role.”

The Human Rights Act 1993 protects New Zealanders from discrimination across factors including age, race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, disability, family or marital status and others.

The more experience a person had, the more skills they had acquired, of which many would be transferable.

“We sometimes see people who are working in professions such as teaching or the police that they joined as a fresh graduate and – due to burnout or just seeking to do something different – start looking elsewhere.

“Teachers often move into leadership roles in the private or public sector or into roles that involve high levels of organisation and people skills. We see police go into health and safety roles, small business ownership or other compliance-based industries.

“In these examples, the most difficult thing can be to convince a potential employer that you are adaptable, open to learning new things and have an open mindset.”

She said that in an interview setting, having examples at hand to show when you have picked things up quickly and demonstrated a positive open mindset to learning new things could be useful.

‘Don’t get left behind’

Personnel Resources Rotorua consultant Lynn Hanson said older employees had seniority, critical thinking, knowledge and life experience.

“It is important to keep upskilling and not get left behind with the rapid advances in technology.

“This will stand you in good stead in the workforce, along with your wisdom and life skills.”

Personnel Resources Rotorua consultant Lynn Hanson.

