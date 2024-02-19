Pazia Moore, Dannielle Allan, Tracy Passfield, Melissa Harris, Tim Wilson, Christel Cooper and Richard Thurlow with the Farmers remembrance tree cheque.

Bayfair, Tauranga and The Crossing Farmers stores have raised $43,229.84 in store for Waipuna Hospice.

This was through the annual Farmers Christmas Campaign with bauble sales and donations collected — the best result so far in this region.

Nationally, Farmers raised more than $931,000 for hospices. A total of $86,870.85 was raised for Waipuna Hospice through the campaign.

More than 15,000 limited-edition Christmas baubles were sold, with Farmers donating the full $15.99 from every purchase. Farmers customers were also able to donate via a “tree of remembrance” placed in each store, with donations going to local hospices.

Now in its 10th year, the Farmers Christmas Campaign has raised almost $8 million.

“The contributions received have a lasting impact on Waipuna Hospice and the families under our care,” says Waipuna Hospice CEO Richard Thurlow. “Every dollar raised ensures that our specialised palliative care remains accessible, encompassing a range of essential services from medical assistance to emotional and spiritual guidance.”





A time to remember: Waipuna Hospice will host a remembrance service on March 14 to come together as a community and bless the cards collected during the 2023 Remembrance Tree Appeal before they are buried on the Waipuna Hospice grounds. Details to be confirmed via Waipuna Hospice Facebook page.



