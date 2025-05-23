The awards were attended by people from Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Taranaki regions. Photo / Mead Norton

More than 280 people from across the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Taranaki gathered at The Atrium in Hamilton for a night of celebration, connection, and recognition at the 2024/2025 Success Realty, Bayleys, Annual Awards on Friday.

Hosted by radio and TV broadcaster Jesse Mulligan, the event honoured the outstanding achievements of salespeople, property managers, support staff, and teams who have gone above and beyond in the past financial year, Bayleys said.

The spotlight was once again on Karl Davis from Bayleys Hamilton Country, who took out the Overall Salesperson of the Year award.

Davis also claimed Top VMI Generated, Top Auction Achiever, and Country Salesperson of the Year.

Individual Country Salesperson of the Year went to Snow Williams of Bayleys Tauranga Country.