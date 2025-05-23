In the residential category, Residential Salesperson of the Year was awarded to Richard Wright (Bayleys Mount), while Individual Residential Salesperson of the Year went to Sharon Hall (also from Bayleys Mount).
Commercial honours went to Brendon Bradley (Tauranga Commercial), who won both Commercial Salesperson of the Year and Greatest Number of Deals Settled, with Willem Brown (Hamilton Commercial) named Individual Commercial Salesperson of the Year.
Top Office of the Year was awarded to Bayleys Mount, a reflection of their market leadership and strong results.
Rookie of the Year was Arun Mehan (Tauranga Residential), Greatest Year-on-Year Growth went to Mark Frost (Hamilton Residential), Individual Auction Growth was won by Sarah Adams (Hamilton Residential) and Office Growth of the Year went to Bayleys Mount.
The Marketing Campaign of the Year was awarded to Sarah Campbell for her standout campaign on 323 Plummers Point Rd in Tauranga Residential, a powerful example of strategic property storytelling.
The Bayleys Way Staff Recognition Award was presented to Stephen Shale, while the Altogether Better Award was went to Peter Kelly (Hamilton Country), recognising both for their unwavering commitment and embodiment of the Bayleys philosophy.
Bayleys said it also acknowledged those who upheld the company’s values and made an impact – whether with clients, in the community or behind the scenes.
Winner of the Big on Community Award were Nicki & Wayne Robb (Hamilton Residential), Property Management Excellence went to Brodie Thomas (Tauranga Commercial), Administrator of the Year was Jess Cleaver (Tauranga Country), PA of the Year was Grace Reid (Hamilton Country), and Realty Services Excellence went to Mary Derksen (Finance).
Bayleys chief executive Heath Young said: “The night was a testament to the calibre of people we have across our group. It was about celebrating not just numbers, but the attitude, care, and collaboration that drive our success.”
