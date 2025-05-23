Advertisement
Real estate talent honoured at Success Realty, Bayleys Awards

Bay of Plenty Times
3 mins to read

The awards were attended by people from Bay of Plenty, Waikato and Taranaki regions. Photo / Mead Norton

More than 280 people from across the Bay of Plenty, Waikato, and Taranaki gathered at The Atrium in Hamilton for a night of celebration, connection, and recognition at the 2024/2025 Success Realty, Bayleys, Annual Awards on Friday.

Hosted by radio and TV broadcaster Jesse Mulligan, the event honoured the outstanding achievements of salespeople, property managers, support staff, and teams who have gone above and beyond in the past financial year, Bayleys said.

The spotlight was once again on Karl Davis from Bayleys Hamilton Country, who took out the Overall Salesperson of the Year award.

Davis also claimed Top VMI Generated, Top Auction Achiever, and Country Salesperson of the Year.

Individual Country Salesperson of the Year went to Snow Williams of Bayleys Tauranga Country.

In the residential category, Residential Salesperson of the Year was awarded to Richard Wright (Bayleys Mount), while Individual Residential Salesperson of the Year went to Sharon Hall (also from Bayleys Mount).

Commercial honours went to Brendon Bradley (Tauranga Commercial), who won both Commercial Salesperson of the Year and Greatest Number of Deals Settled, with Willem Brown (Hamilton Commercial) named Individual Commercial Salesperson of the Year.

Top Office of the Year was awarded to Bayleys Mount, a reflection of their market leadership and strong results.

Rookie of the Year was Arun Mehan (Tauranga Residential), Greatest Year-on-Year Growth went to Mark Frost (Hamilton Residential), Individual Auction Growth was won by Sarah Adams (Hamilton Residential) and Office Growth of the Year went to Bayleys Mount.

The Marketing Campaign of the Year was awarded to Sarah Campbell for her standout campaign on 323 Plummers Point Rd in Tauranga Residential, a powerful example of strategic property storytelling.

The Bayleys Way Staff Recognition Award was presented to Stephen Shale, while the Altogether Better Award was went to Peter Kelly (Hamilton Country), recognising both for their unwavering commitment and embodiment of the Bayleys philosophy.

Bayleys said it also acknowledged those who upheld the company’s values and made an impact – whether with clients, in the community or behind the scenes.

Winner of the Big on Community Award were Nicki & Wayne Robb (Hamilton Residential), Property Management Excellence went to Brodie Thomas (Tauranga Commercial), Administrator of the Year was Jess Cleaver (Tauranga Country), PA of the Year was Grace Reid (Hamilton Country), and Realty Services Excellence went to Mary Derksen (Finance).

Bayleys chief executive Heath Young said: “The night was a testament to the calibre of people we have across our group. It was about celebrating not just numbers, but the attitude, care, and collaboration that drive our success.”

- Supplied content

