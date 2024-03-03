Hay bales on Te Puna roundabout. Photo / Nikki Bruce

Katikati Advertiser (February 22) printed the story about a mystery farmer who was baling the cut grass on SH2/Te Puna roundabout, making a statement about the tidiness of the area. Locals responded.





OPINION

From bottom of my heart I am wanting to thank Katikati Advertiser for the article regarding roundabout on SH2 in middle of Te Puna village hub.

About three years ago there was a discussion at Te Puna Heartland meeting about the fire hazard and eyesore of this particular intersection.

There was an overwhelming number of community-driven residents that were disgusted at the degradation of our community – first impression for tourists and visitors when driving through Te Puna during peak time of year.

I have phoned NZTA over the past three years to discuss my concern about the eyesore each Christmas/New Year and was assured that the matter would be investigated.

I am genuinely indebted to the phantom baler who kindly comes to the rescue in order to restore some sanity to our beautiful rural village.

I invite NZTA to speak at the next Te Puna Heartlands meeting on April 11, 7.30pm Te Puna Hall. We look forward to consulting with you on this matter and resolving how to mow on a regular basis or alternatively we offer to mow for you at no cost to your organisation.

Bev Cain

Te Puna





Thank you Mr Hay Baler, awesome job done.

Janice Ross





Great idea making hay. Natural unlike all the roundabouts filled with tons of concrete.

Ross Dixon





Never let a boy do a man’s job. I take my hat off and have a couple of beers with the person or persons who cut the grass for hay. A job well done. We have a problem with lack of maintenance on our roads as I am sure most areas do. Potholes etc everywhere… what puzzles me is where are our rates going, and these same rates keep increasing every year. Whose back pocket is being lined with our money?

Rex Siebert