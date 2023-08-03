Pāpāmoa's white heron/kōtuku.

Since we published a photo of a white heron in the July 6 edition of Te Puke Times, several readers have contacted us saying they have spotted it, or another, white heron/kōtuku in the district.

Most recently Helen from Pāpāmoa said she saw a white heron on her neighbour’s roof. It then flew closer and landed on the canopy of her spa pool, just 2m from where she was sitting in her dining area.

“He/she stood there for quite a while, cleaning him/herself and was watching us watching him/her, not too fazed at all.”

Another Pāpāmoa resident, Bede Irvine, has named the heron Lydia and says it has been visiting Pāpāmoa regularly over the past couple of months.

“What a sight she is first thing in the morning flashing white in the sunlight. I realise Lydia could well be a Leonard!”

Elizabeth Pearce saw the article and said there is also a while heron that frequents the Katikati bird walk estuary from time to time — and wonders if it is the same one.

There has also been a possible sighting in Maketū.

The presence of a rare white heron is seen as a sign of a healthy bird population.

Envirohub Bay of Plenty’s community co-ordinator Cathy Donnelly first alerted Te Puke Times to sightings.

At the time she said: “We know a lot about endangered native birds in the bush, but we don’t always know what’s happening in the populations of all the birds around us, particularly in urban and garden environments.”

Envirohub runs a Predator Free programme providing free rat traps to households in the Western Bay of Plenty.

It is estimated that one rat will kill 50 birds in its lifetime.

The programme co-ordinator is Tracey Valentine.

“The kōtuku’s conservation status is classed as nationally critical (facing an immediate high risk of extinction). It’s great that so many people are getting an opportunity to see one of these native birds.

“By providing suitable habitats and reducing predator numbers we will see more of our native species flourish. People can make a difference in their own backyards by trapping for pest animals.”

Western BOP and Tauranga City residents can get a rat trap for free from Predator Free BOP https:/ /www.predatorfreebop.nz/