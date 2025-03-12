A rare New Zealand Postal Note from 1893 issued in Whakatāne. Photo / supplied
Rare Bay of Plenty historical items, including fire brigade medals and an 1893 postal note, are up for auction.
The auction, held by Mowbray Collectables, features items like George Henry Barney’s medals and “Teddy Bear” stamps.
The event, valued at $1.5 million, will occur physically and online, attracting international interest.
Rare pieces of Bay of Plenty history including a Mount Maunganui man’s fire brigade medals and a postal note issued in Whakatāne in 1893 are among rare items of New Zealand history going up for auction.
Mowbray Collectables in Ōtaki is holding its coin, banknote, medal and stamp auction on Friday and Saturday.
Director David Galt said the auction would feature a New Zealand postal note issued in Whakatāne in 1893. Its original value was one shilling and sixpence (15 cents), but it now has an estimated value of $500.
New Zealand issued postal notes were introduced in 1886 and allowed a cheap way to transfer smaller amounts of money between people. The design was modelled after British postal orders and issued at local post offices.