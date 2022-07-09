Rainy weather is likely to hit the region on Monday. Photo / George Novak

Rainy weather is likely to hit the region on Monday. Photo / George Novak

Rainy weather will not stop a plethora of events and activities from happening in Tauranga these school holidays.

Options range from a Matariki puppet show to a robot workshop, a film festival for children and much more.

The forecast in the Bay of Plenty will start out reasonable, with heavy rain expected to hit the region on Monday.

MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said Saturday would be a "reasonable day" with a few showers and strong westerlies.

Sunday would be much the same with wind, rain and sunny breaks in between, he said.

It would turn "very wet" on Monday with a low-pressure system moving over the North Island - set to bring widespread and possibly heavy rain and strong wind to the region.

This weather would likely continue on Tuesday, he said.

He urged people to keep a "pretty close eye" on severe weather watches and warnings.

The weather would ease on Wednesday but it was likely some showers would continue for the second half of the week, he said.

He also said temperatures next week would likely be muggy and "relatively warm" as the air was coming from warm waters north of New Zealand.

Scheduled events

Matariki Glow Show

The all-new, giant-scale puppet show will take place at Baycourt on Tuesday, July 19. Showing times are 10am and 1pm.

The Biggest Little Circus

From high-skilled juggling, aerial acrobatics and even a human changing room - this 45-minute family-friendly circus will show at the Lion Foundation Centre on Tuesday, July 19. Showing times are 11am and 2pm.

Sunny Side Up Children's Film Festival

The festival will show a variety of short animated films by New Zealanders and people from across the world. It will take place at Historic Village on Tuesday, July 19, with showing times throughout the day.

Lanterns & Lights Parade Night

The Katikati event will take place on Friday, July 22 at 5pm running from Kotahi Lane to the Katikati Town Centre.

Armageddon Expo

The event featuring sci-fi, gaming, anime, collectables, TV and movie stars and comics will get underway at Trustpower Baypark Arena in Mount Maunganui. It will run from Saturday, July 23 until Sunday, July 24.

More information about all of the above events can be found at www.bayofplentynz.com

Library activities for children and teens

Robot Rotation

Drop-in sessions will be held at various libraries across Tauranga where children (for 7-plus years) can try out robots in a series of fun tasks. No booking is required.

Photo Bomb

Children of all ages can listen to a story and then create their own photobomb cardboard frame to turn themselves into a silly character, using craft supplies provided by the library. This activity is being held across various libraries across Tauranga during the school holidays.

Inkling Art

In a two-hour session with Inkling Art you will be able to learn how to draw manga-style illustrations. Booking is required for this event suitable for ages 11-18.

Sew-A-Circuit

Children can create their own animal bookmark that lights up in a session introducing 5-10-year-olds to the world of electronics. In a tweens and teens session, you will have the chance to create a mini-monster cushion that glows.

Go to the Tauranga City Libraries website for more information and to book.

Staying well these school holidays

Bay of Plenty District Health Board's chief medical officer Dr Luke Bradford. Photo / George Novak

Bay of Plenty District Health Board's chief medical officer Dr Luke Bradford said children should rest, play and reconnect with whānau these school holidays. Resting was particularly important for those who had been hit hard with winter illness recently, he said.

He anticipated the school holidays would act as a circuit breaker for the circulation of seasonal flu, colds and Covid.

"The fact they are not going to be in the classrooms for the next two weeks we are hoping will slow the spread of these viruses."

Those who hadn't already should also get vaccinated against Covid-19 and influenza.

He also encouraged those travelling on public transport and part of big indoor activities to practise mask-wearing - but acknowledged this could also be a struggle for young children.

He said in general there had been a "definite shift in the public mood around mask-wearing", and urged people to practise masking, keep a safe distance and maintain good hand hygiene as an act of public service.

In a social media post, Unite Against Covid-19 urged families travelling these school holidays to make sure they had a plan in place in case they become infected with Covid, or become a household contact.

Some of these tips included:

• Plan how to get home safely to isolate — you can only return home if you can drive there, you cannot use public transport, ferries, or fly.

• Talk through the plan with your travelling companions.

• If you cannot drive home, it is likely you will need to stay where you are for your isolation period

• If you get cold, flu or Covid symptoms while away from home, get tested immediately. Do not wait until you get home.