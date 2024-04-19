Two Hi-Rail Vehicles collided on a railway track near Te Puna.

A railway worker was “thrown” onto stone ballast and hospitalised after two vehicles collided on a track near Te Puna, an investigation report has found.

The incident happened on January 10, 2023, when one Hi-Rail truck - a vehicle that can travel on both road and rail - stopped on a curve on a railway track for a worker to spray paint some markings.

A second Hi-Rail truck travelling behind it failed to receive a radio call that the first truck had stopped and collided with the truck’s rear.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission has called for KiwiRail’s training to include the identification of risks associated with Hi-Rail Vehicles and to make it easier for team supervisors to complete all other work tasks while supervising and training track workers.

KiwiRail has accepted both recommendations.

A failed radio call and travelling too fast

The commission’s report said the first Hi-Rail truck went on to the track at the Paparoa Rd level crossing near Te Puna and started travelling to a worksite.

The first truck was driven by a team supervisor, who was accompanied by one track worker.

A second truck driven by a second track worker went on to the track at the same location two minutes later and started travelling in the same direction.

The supervisor stopped the truck in the middle of a curve to spray paint a section of track to indicate the start of the work site.

A short time later, the second truck rounded the curve, travelling at about 38km/h.

A reenactment of the first clear sight between the two Hi-Rail Vehicles.

When the second truck driver realised the first truck had stopped, they attempted to stop by “braking heavily”.

However, it collided with the rear of the first truck when the track worker was climbing into the truck.

Upon impact, the worker was “thrown off” the truck and on to the stone ballast at the side of the track.

The worker was taken to hospital. They suffered bruising to their body and a lacerated finger which needed stitches.

The report said a radio call made by the supervisor to the second truck stating they had stopped was “not received or acknowledged”.

As well as carrying out the work task, the team supervisor was conducting multiple roles including worksite supervisor, team trainer and rail protection officer.

The supervisor was not adequately supported to carry out these roles while simultaneously supervising the safety of a “relatively inexperienced” team member.

The report said due to wet weather conditions and travelling in convoy, the truck should not have been travelling faster than 30km/h. The wet rails would have reduced the vehicle’s braking efficiency.

KiwiRail improving training for workers

The report’s findings showed KiwiRail rules were “silent” on the acceptability of standing in front of a stationary track vehicle while there was following traffic in the area.

Had the supervisor and track worker still been in front of the vehicle upon impact, they would have “likely” sustained serious injuries.

It also said if track workers had received adequate training to understand the risks involved with Hi-Rail vehicles, if procedures had been followed to test the radios were working, and if there had been more experienced staff available to assist the less experienced staff, the accident would “likely” have not happened.

The report said KiwiRail was engaging with its learning and development team regarding course content for Hi-Rail Vehicle operators and was working on determining the best way to manage the trainee worker/supervisor ratio.

KiwiRail has been contacted for comment.

Megan Wilson is a health and general news reporter for the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post. She has been a journalist since 2021.