By: Cira Olivier

Covid-19-bruised hospitality and tourism businesses are looking forward to Matariki long weekend later this month after a pumping Queen's Birthday holiday in Tauranga.

But another business dependent on fine weather said the weekend for them was "disappointing".

Josh Fitzgerald, owner of Sugo and The Barrio Brothers in Mount Maunganui and Tauranga CBD, said they were "flat out" this weekend.

Fitzgerald said the weekend began with a buzz at the Little Big Markets on Saturday and town was a good buzz on Saturday night.

People were out and about and trying to get back to a sense of normalcy, he said.

Fitzgerald said the long weekends can cost a fair bit of money for those travelling, and it would be interesting to see if Matariki would see the same enthusiasm in a few weeks' time.

The weekend was rounded off for Tauranga with two Pacific Four Series rugby test matches; the first was between the USA and Canada, the second between New Zealand and Australia.

Bay of Plenty Rugby Union referee manager Cam Russell said there was a "buzz of people" under a "sea of umbrellas" to watch the Black Ferns in action yesterday.

Russell said it was a special game as three local women - Kendra Reynolds, Luka Connor and Angel Mulu - featured.

It was "massive" for the city to host the games in the lead-up to the women's rugby World Cup, he said.

However, V8 Trike Tours New Zealand co-owner Katherine Busbridge said it had been a "disappointing" weekend, with just one booking on Saturday.

Saturday was the only day with good weather, and with the business weather-dependent it could not operate on Sunday or yesterday, she said.

Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Bay of Plenty chairman and Tauranga's 850 Cameron Motel owner Tony Bullot said rooms in Tauranga were full of mainly regional locals and Auckland residents.

Bullot said despite the sector "giving up on expecting anything", the visitor numbers this long weekend came as a pleasant surprise.

People were still leaving bookings to the last minute, and there were still rooms available on Saturday morning, he said.

Tak Mutu, of Mountain Bike Rotorua, said more shuttles and bikes had to be brought in after rider numbers "exploded" on Saturday.

Saturday morning started quietly but the forest got "crazy" from about 11.30am.

Mutu said there was a surprising number of people from Auckland on day trips, spending the day in the forest, getting dinner, and then heading back home.

Mutu said next weekend would be another big weekend for Rotorua as it hosts the Giant 2W Gravity Enduro, with more than 700 people signed up.

Hospitality New Zealand accommodation sector Rotorua vice-chairman and Aura Accommodation owner Nick Fitzgerald said the city proved itself to be a year-round destination.

The city was near capacity for accommodation and providers didn't have to lower their prices, which was a good sign for the months to come, he said.

Fitzgerald said his hotel was already near capacity for Matariki and the local industry was looking to the coming months with optimism.

Chief executive of Polynesian Spa, Gert Taljaard, said visitor numbers were comparable to last Queen's Birthday weekend and it was encouraging to see people travel given the current economic climate, including high fuel prices.

He said staff were "so happy" to be able to celebrate the spa's 50th birthday with visitors.

He said they looked forward to seeing what the new holiday, Matariki, would bring.