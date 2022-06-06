Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Bay of Plenty Times

Queen's Birthday Weekend in Tauranga: Motels packed, town pumping, and rugby fans buzzing

4 minutes to read
From Rod Stewart to Alicia Keys, British icons put on a spectacular show for the Royals who joined in song with them. Video / TVNZ

From Rod Stewart to Alicia Keys, British icons put on a spectacular show for the Royals who joined in song with them. Video / TVNZ

Cira Olivier
By
Cira Olivier

Multimedia journalist

MDA Experience director Tak Mutu. Photo / NZME A_081119sp2
Hospitality NZ accommodation sector Rotorua vice-chairman and Aura Accommodation owner Nick Fitzgerald. Photo / NZME A_070421aw03
Chief executive of Polynesian Spa Gert Taljaard. Photo / Supplied A_TRA310522PSPA5
Sugo and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.