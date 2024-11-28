Advertisement
Bay of Plenty Times

Pyes Pā Good Local pub to reopening next month

Ayla Yeoman
By
Reporter·SunLive·
2 mins to read
Good Local in Pyes Pā and owner Mark Lawrence. Photo / David Hall.

Pyes Pā’s Good Local pub is poised to reopen several months after an early-morning electrical fire in the kitchen forced it to close.

“It’s been a long road, but we’re finally here and due to reopen on December 13,” owner Mark Lawrence said.

“It’s pretty exciting news.”

Initially after the April 26 fire, it was estimated repairs would take three months. However, after learning more about the extensive damage to the building, it was clear it was going to take a lot longer, Lawrence said.

In the end, there were nearly eight months of delays, but that’s another story. And in the meantime, the pub’s team of staff have not been twiddling their thumbs.

Lawrence has facilitated work for staff out in the community and other measures to retain as many of his people as he could.

The Good Local staff ready for the restaurant to reopen on December 13.
“We have retained 75% of our original staff and also hired a few new friendly faces.

“We had managed to find a lot of staff some part-time work, whilst allocating insurance funds for them as a top-up.

“Some have been working in other restaurants and bars temporarily, which has been a win-win for all.”

Good Local in Pyes Pā and owner Mark Lawrence. Photo / David Hall.
For those not able to find alternative work, Lawrence and his wife Mel started a food truck for them to work in while the restaurant was being repaired.

“Good to Go” became their pop-up restaurant, serving food at retirement villages, night markets, private events and school galas.

“It’s kept us really busy and it’s been a very different challenge for us,” Lawrence said.

Inside the Good Local, the renovations and repairs that have been made since the fire in April. Photo / David Hall.
“Having a mobile kitchen has been fun and rewarding, and the challenge of working in a smaller space is something we’re slowly getting used to. It would probably help if I lost a few pounds.”

He said the silver lining of the fire destroying almost everything “is we got to start again with a new fitout”.

Lawrence expected a busy first few weeks.

Inside the Good Local, renovations and repairs have been made since the fire in April. Photo / David Hall
