Lawrence has facilitated work for staff out in the community and other measures to retain as many of his people as he could.

The Good Local staff ready for the restaurant to reopen on December 13.

“We have retained 75% of our original staff and also hired a few new friendly faces.

“We had managed to find a lot of staff some part-time work, whilst allocating insurance funds for them as a top-up.

“Some have been working in other restaurants and bars temporarily, which has been a win-win for all.”

Good Local in Pyes Pā and owner Mark Lawrence. Photo / David Hall.

For those not able to find alternative work, Lawrence and his wife Mel started a food truck for them to work in while the restaurant was being repaired.

“Good to Go” became their pop-up restaurant, serving food at retirement villages, night markets, private events and school galas.

“It’s kept us really busy and it’s been a very different challenge for us,” Lawrence said.

Inside the Good Local, the renovations and repairs that have been made since the fire in April. Photo / David Hall.

“Having a mobile kitchen has been fun and rewarding, and the challenge of working in a smaller space is something we’re slowly getting used to. It would probably help if I lost a few pounds.”

He said the silver lining of the fire destroying almost everything “is we got to start again with a new fitout”.

Lawrence expected a busy first few weeks.

