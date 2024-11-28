Pyes Pā’s Good Local pub is poised to reopen several months after an early-morning electrical fire in the kitchen forced it to close.
“It’s been a long road, but we’re finally here and due to reopen on December 13,” owner Mark Lawrence said.
“It’s pretty exciting news.”
Initially after the April 26 fire, it was estimated repairs would take three months. However, after learning more about the extensive damage to the building, it was clear it was going to take a lot longer, Lawrence said.
In the end, there were nearly eight months of delays, but that’s another story. And in the meantime, the pub’s team of staff have not been twiddling their thumbs.