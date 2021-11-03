Pukehina Surf Rescue offering plenty of opportunities

Pukehina Surf Rescue club captain Chrissie Nairn and chairman Boyd Harris

There's no doubt that Pukehina Surf Rescue punches above its weight.

That was obvious last summer when it had its best ever competition season.

But behind the scenes, there is so much more to the club than what can be seen by heading down to the end of Pukehina Beach Rd to its clubrooms.

''What we are trying to offer people from our club is not just between-the-flags lifeguarding, it's a wide appreciation of all water environments and rescue scenarios,'' says club chairman Boyd Harris.

That has seen a slew of initiatives that include links with safety organisations in Taupō, swift water training, working closely with Maketū Surf Lifesaving Club and helping out with Farmstrong's Surfing for Farmers initiative.

Patrols at the beach will begin this weekend along with the summer's first junior patrol training for the various age groups from under 7s to the under 14 cadets.

''We'll patrol the first junior surf on Sunday then official patrols start on November 14,'' says Boyd.

''The junior section is all about coaches and crew teaching them the finer point of lifesaving, how to be water confident and confident using the equipment in the ocean as well.''

The club has been averaging 120 youngsters registered in recent seasons.

''Once they turn 14, they become a lifeguard. We have 10 under 14s from last year training at the moment to become lifeguards and another four or five junior surf parents getting into it and training as lifeguards as well."

Boyd anticipates there being around 60 lifeguards at the club this season.

''We are always looking for more lifeguards, especially with the other things we do like help Maketū like we are at the moment as well as things in Taupō.''

Maketū lifeguards have an open invitation to any training offered at Pukehina.

''It's a sister club relationship and we also provide lifeguard support.

''They have a good junior surf section and it's going to be another year before they really see dividends out of that and getting youngsters coming through to be qualified.

Pukehina Surf Rescue club captain Chrissie Nairn and chairman Boyd Harris.

''So we'll keep giving them lifeguard support from our lifeguards. It's a different venue, it's a different type of beach, they've got club rooms that are way bigger than our clubrooms so it's quite neat having that different environment and it gives leadership opportunities to our guys to go over there and patrol a different beach.''

Through providing lifeguards for a couple of events in Taupō - the Huka XStream Swim and Kinloch triathlon - relationships are being built that could see a surf lifesaving club re-established in Taupō.

''Some of the locals down there saw how we did things and we're pretty efficient compared to other outfits and that started some conversation with council and some locals.''

One area of concern is the Waikato River between the flood gates and Reid's Farm.

''People float down in flotillas and there's not a lot of control on it. It's a bit of a rite of passage and they are on cheap blowups with a box of beers and very little life jacket usage - so we are looking to provide some lifeguard education down there.

''We thought we would get in there and try and assist for a couple of years, see what the buy-in is for Taupō locals and whether there is a need. We've identified that there is a need and it's around the swift water environment.''

The hope is that a reciprocal arrangement can start up so people from Taupō can come to Pukehina to experience lifeguarding in a salt water environment while Pukehina lifeguards can head in the opposite direction for fresh water experience.

Some of Pukehina's senior lifeguards are trained in swift water rescue.

''What we are doing [in Taupō] is more about identifying risk, although if we had to, we could go in a rescue people.

''The river is a real place of recreation, and then you've got Lake Taupō. It's a pretty deep lake and if you get it wrong, you don't float like salt water.

''We are looking at providing lifeguard training and to have a general lifesaving presence in the town, with the possibility of a club being reformed.''

The varied training at Pukehina Surf Rescue is offering a lot to youngsters, and might even lead to a career.

''There's a real pathway out there for people wanting to join emergency services, so we are taking kids from school initially and getting them on that pathway.''

This summer the club will be a venue for Surfing for Farmers, a Farmstrong initiative with a kaupapa around mental health.

''We've bought surfboards, wetsuits and things and farmers will come down on Thursday nights from the first week in December.''

Boyd says it is a chance to get off the farm, learn surfing and then have a barbecue.

''With our location, if the sea's rough we've got the estuary and all the lifesaving equipment for them to use.''