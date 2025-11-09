Public and lifeguards join forces in two rescues

Surf Life Saving NZ lifeguards. Photo: Kim Baker Wilson.

The man made the wise decision to return to shore, where another bystander grabbed a surfboard and his children’s lifejackets before paddling out to the woman.

“He put a lifejacket on her and stayed with her until help arrived, which was just awesome,” Gibbons-Campbell said.

The rescue unfolded about 500 metres offshore as the tide was heading out. The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter was placed on standby because of the distance involved.

Lifeguards from the Pāpāmoa Surf Life Saving Club launched their inflatable rescue boat (IRB) and reached the pair after being guided from the beach by lifeguard Poppy Crouch in the club’s ATV.

Patrol Captain Marama Mateparae and crew member Sean Leach brought the woman and her rescuer safely back to shore, where she was assessed by Hato Hone St John Ambulance staff before going home.

Surf Life Saving NZ encourage swimmers to swim between the flags. Photo / SLSNZ

Mateparae said the call came through SurfCom after police were alerted by members of the public.

“A guy had swum after her to try and grab her, then realised it was too strong and came back in — which was a fantastic judgement call,” she said.

“Another man, who was there with his daughters, put on a lifejacket himself, took another out on his surfboard, and got it on her. By the time we reached them, they were floating out, but they were safe and not going under.”

Mateparae said the woman, a confident local swimmer, had simply misread the conditions, where a rip can be masked by a patch of calm water.

“She was swimming in a rip,” she said. “She did the right thing by calling for help. A member of the public rang police, which was fantastic.”

Gibbons-Campbell praised the teamwork on display.

“It was a full team effort — from the person in the tower who took the call, to the lifeguards who responded, and those who covered the beach while others went out,” he said.

He said they’d love to hear from the surfer who helped.

“It was brave of them to paddle out and help somebody. We’d like to give them some kudos.”

Just after 4pm, lifeguards at nearby Mount Maunganui were called to another emergency — again outside the patrolled area, near Grove Ave.

A woman had been struggling in the surf before being pulled to shore by members of the public. When lifeguards arrived, she had swallowed a significant amount of water and required oxygen before being handed over to St John paramedics.

Lifeguards on patrol at Mount Maunganui. Photo: Jamie Troughton.

Gibbons-Campbell said both rescues served as a timely reminder about the power of the ocean.

“There’s a lot of water movement out there, especially around the change of tides,” he said. “Rips can form anywhere along the beach, and the calm-looking patches are often the most dangerous.”

He urged swimmers to choose their spots carefully.

“If you’re not at a patrolled beach, look for sandbanks where the waves are breaking evenly — that’s a safer area.”

He also reminded beachgoers to never swim alone and to know how to float.

“If you can lie on your back and keep your airway clear, you give yourself a much better chance of survival while you wait for help,” he said.

Volunteer patrols are now active at Mount Maunganui, Ōmanu, and Pāpāmoa beaches every weekend from 11am to 4pm, with paid lifeguards to join from December.

Tay Street patrols will begin on December 6, while Pāpāmoa East will see weekday patrols from December 22.

The iconic Tay Street lifeguard tower will be installed at the end of November ahead of the busy summer season.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand's Eastern Region lifesaving manager, Chaz Gibbons-Campbell. Photo: Supplied.

Gibbons-Campbell encouraged the public to use the SafeSwim website (safeswim.org.nz) to find lifeguarded beaches and check real-time water safety information.

“SafeSwim now uses live data and weather forecasting to assess risk,” he said. “Even when lifeguards aren’t on duty, it’s a great tool for checking beach conditions before heading out.”

Mateparae said Saturday’s successful rescue came down to strong public awareness and teamwork.

“It was a great outcome, and we were really happy we were able to help.”

On deciding whether to go swimming, Gibbons-Campbell said, “if you’re ever in doubt, stay out”.

“And take care of others – which this surfer absolutely nailed.”