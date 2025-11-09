Public and lifeguards join forces in two rescues

Surf Life Saving NZ lifeguards onboard an IRB. Photo / SLSNZ
Members of the public and Surf Life Saving New Zealand lifeguards worked together to save swimmers caught in dangerous rips at Mount Maunganui and Pāpāmoa on Saturday.
Both incidents happened outside patrolled areas, highlighting the importance of swimming between the flags and understanding local beach conditions.
Surf Lifesaving NZeastern region manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell said the first call came in just after 3.15pm, when a woman was swept out by a strong rip near the Fresh Choice supermarket on Coast Boulevard, Pāpāmoa.
“She’s quite a regular swimmer there, but she got caught in the outgoing tide,” he said.
“A member of the public heard her yelling and tried to swim out to help her but couldn’t reach her because she was quite far offshore.”
Lifeguards from the Pāpāmoa Surf Life Saving Club launched their inflatable rescue boat (IRB) and reached the pair after being guided from the beach by lifeguard Poppy Crouch in the club’s ATV.
Patrol Captain Marama Mateparae and crew member Sean Leach brought the woman and her rescuer safely back to shore, where she was assessed by Hato Hone St John Ambulance staff before going home.
Mateparae said the call came through SurfCom after police were alerted by members of the public.
“A guy had swum after her to try and grab her, then realised it was too strong and came back in — which was a fantastic judgement call,” she said.
“Another man, who was there with his daughters, put on a lifejacket himself, took another out on his surfboard, and got it on her. By the time we reached them, they were floating out, but they were safe and not going under.”
Mateparae said the woman, a confident local swimmer, had simply misread the conditions, where a rip can be masked by a patch of calm water.
“She was swimming in a rip,” she said. “She did the right thing by calling for help. A member of the public rang police, which was fantastic.”
Gibbons-Campbell praised the teamwork on display.
“It was a full team effort — from the person in the tower who took the call, to the lifeguards who responded, and those who covered the beach while others went out,” he said.
He said they’d love to hear from the surfer who helped.
“It was brave of them to paddle out and help somebody. We’d like to give them some kudos.”
Just after 4pm, lifeguards at nearby Mount Maunganui were called to another emergency — again outside the patrolled area, near Grove Ave.
A woman had been struggling in the surf before being pulled to shore by members of the public. When lifeguards arrived, she had swallowed a significant amount of water and required oxygen before being handed over to St John paramedics.
Gibbons-Campbell said both rescues served as a timely reminder about the power of the ocean.
“There’s a lot of water movement out there, especially around the change of tides,” he said. “Rips can form anywhere along the beach, and the calm-looking patches are often the most dangerous.”
He urged swimmers to choose their spots carefully.