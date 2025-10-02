The most recent service on September 23 was “to ensure that all parties at the property had received the possession order”.
“The Official Assignee is seeking the occupants of the properties to voluntarily comply with the court order without the need for further orders from the court.”
The office would consider its other options “should the occupants not voluntarily comply”.
It said the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act allowed the Crown to recover assets believed to be unlawfully acquired, even without a criminal conviction. The burden was on the asset-holder to prove they were legitimately obtained.
Recovered money from forfeited assets went into the Proceeds of Crime Fund, which can be drawn on for such services as reducing drug harm or disrupting organised crime.
Court documents revealed that of the $1.17m the couple was said to have obtained through crime, $914,445 was outstanding after the 2019 sale of another forfeited property – a Whakamārama forestry block Nicholas owned a half-share in.
The rateable value of the properties combined is $1.755m, according to the Western Bay of Plenty District Council rating database.
