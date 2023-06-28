Ella McNair (front) with Project K mentor Jenna McCready and Peter Tuhura. Photo / Rebecca Mauger

If you have a ‘‘heart’’ for helping out, being a Project K mentor may be for you.

The Graeme Dingle Foundation is putting the call out for Project K mentors to help students in Katikati.

The Western Bay of Plenty-wide programme focuses on building confidence, teaching life skills, promoting good health and relationships and encouraging a positive attitude for Year 10 students.

Katifit owner Jenna McCready has been involved with Project K since last last year. She put her hand up to mentor a student and her “mentee’' is Ella McNair from Katikati College.

Jenna ran exercise classes for local Project K kids last year and offered gym memberships.

“I decided if I can use the gym as another way of helping the students, then I’d like to do that. The gym is an escape for kids as it can really help their physical health which will help them focus at school. And just by adding fitness into their lives it increases confidence.’’

Ella says Project K was done just that — increased her confidence, and been a huge help for her mental and physical wellbeing.

“Before I met Jenna and did Project K I wasn’t really learning or paying attention at school but since I’ve been doing this — I’ve been going to all my classes. Everything is much better ... I feel like there’s someone there for me now.’’

A highlight for Ella was the wilderness adventure three-week trip at the start of the programme where students learn outdoor skills.

“When we were out in the wilderness I realised that I pushed myself to stay here. I was really proud of myself afterwards, really happy. I thought ‘I did that’.’’

Jenna and Ella get together a few times a week and talk about everything that’s going on. Ella also comes to work out at Katifit when she not training for her passion of playing rugby.

“It’s more just about having another adult that they communicate with, that you can ask for help, that they can get a little guidance and motivation from, and someone else to support what they want to achieve,’’ Jenna says.

They’re always looking for new mentors, says local Project K and Career Navigator programme co-ordinator Peter Tuhura.

“It’s the passion that you have for helping people that counts. We’re looking for people who have the heart for it. For Jenna, as soon as I mentioned giving back to students or people in the community ... her eyes light up.

“It really doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you do, if you have a heart to help others — that’s what counts.’’





Project K

Graeme Dingle Foundation’s Project K is a 14-month programme for Year 10 students and has three core components; wilderness adventure, community challenge and mentoring.

Screened and trained mentors are paired with students for a year to support and encourage them in achieving their goals.

The mentoring stage provides young people with a friendly shoulder to lean on.

Mentors meet with one student every few weeks to catch up.

The programme is funded by Claymark.

INFO dinglefoundation.org.nz