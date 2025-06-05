Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt will leave his role in August. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography
Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt will leave the organisation to take up a new role as managing director of Stuff Digital.
Tutt has led Priority One, the Western Bay of Plenty’s economic development organisation, since 2016. He will leave in August, a press release said.
He saidhis decision was not taken lightly.
“It’s been highly rewarding working with our members to further the interests of the Western Bay, particularly during a period of exceptional growth that has outpaced much of the country, even through some of the most challenging times.
“The region has shown resilience, momentum, ambition, and is a place that has an exciting future ahead as it continues to grow.
“Priority One has also rolled out some significant and impactful actions over this period, such as the Tauranga CBD Blueprint, Mount Maunganui Industry Environmental Accord, Ara Rau – Skills and Employment Pathways, and notable sustainability and innovation initiatives, to name a few."
Muller said the organisation was well-positioned for the future, and was particularly focused on gaining investment in regional infrastructure, which was needed for future growth and community wellbeing.
“Alongside this, we have a very strong membership base and support from local councils and funders, leading to an unparalleled ability to get things done for our community.”
Priority One’s board has begun the search for a new chief executive.