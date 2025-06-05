Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt will leave his role in August. Photo / Salina Galvan Photography

Priority One chief executive Nigel Tutt will leave the organisation to take up a new role as managing director of Stuff Digital.

Tutt has led Priority One, the Western Bay of Plenty’s economic development organisation, since 2016. He will leave in August, a press release said.

He said his decision was not taken lightly.

“It’s been highly rewarding working with our members to further the interests of the Western Bay, particularly during a period of exceptional growth that has outpaced much of the country, even through some of the most challenging times.

“The region has shown resilience, momentum, ambition, and is a place that has an exciting future ahead as it continues to grow.