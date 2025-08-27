New Priority One chief executive Dave Courtney. Photo / Supplied
A former journalist will be taking over the role of chief executive at Priority One later this year.
Dave Courtney will take up the position on December 1.
He will be replacing Nigel Tutt, who is leaving the organisation to take up a new roleas managing director of Stuff Digital.
Courtney joins Western Bay of Plenty’s economic development agency from his current role as chief customer officer at Silver Fern Farms, where he leads a global team of more than 120 people across New Zealand, China, Japan, Korea, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and the United States.
He has been responsible for leading a team tasked with driving the company’s global sales, growth and innovation strategy.
Originally from Blenheim, Courtney’s career has spanned journalism, the public sector, corporate leadership and international markets.
After starting out as a journalist, Courtney moved into strategic communications and stakeholder management with the New Zealand Defence Force and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, before joining the private sector.
In 2011, he relocated to Tauranga to join Zespri International, moving through various roles and finishing his career there as the chief grower and alliances officer as part of Zespri’s executive team.
He continued his time in the primary industry with the move to Silver Fern Farms in 2021.
Speaking about his appointment, Courtney said he’s excited to be based back in the Bay of Plenty and contribute to shaping the region’s future.
“This role sits right at the intersection of my personal and professional aspirations.
“I’m thrilled to be coming home to the Bay and joining an organisation that plays such a pivotal role in shaping the region’s economic future.
“Priority One’s work alongside business, iwi, education and local government partners is making a real difference, and I’m looking forward to working with the team and our stakeholders to build on that momentum.”
Priority One chairman Todd Muller said Courtney’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the organisation and the region.
“Dave brings an exceptional combination of leadership, commercial expertise and deep connection to this region.
“His ability to navigate complexity, influence at the highest levels, and bring people together around a shared vision will be invaluable as we continue to drive economic growth and create opportunities for our community.
“We’re incredibly fortunate to have someone of Dave’s calibre leading Priority One into its next phase.”