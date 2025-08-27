Originally from Blenheim, Courtney’s career has spanned journalism, the public sector, corporate leadership and international markets.

After starting out as a journalist, Courtney moved into strategic communications and stakeholder management with the New Zealand Defence Force and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, before joining the private sector.

In 2011, he relocated to Tauranga to join Zespri International, moving through various roles and finishing his career there as the chief grower and alliances officer as part of Zespri’s executive team.

He continued his time in the primary industry with the move to Silver Fern Farms in 2021.

Speaking about his appointment, Courtney said he’s excited to be based back in the Bay of Plenty and contribute to shaping the region’s future.

“This role sits right at the intersection of my personal and professional aspirations.

“I’m thrilled to be coming home to the Bay and joining an organisation that plays such a pivotal role in shaping the region’s economic future.

“Priority One’s work alongside business, iwi, education and local government partners is making a real difference, and I’m looking forward to working with the team and our stakeholders to build on that momentum.”

Priority One chairman Todd Muller. Photo / George Novak

Priority One chairman Todd Muller said Courtney’s appointment marks an exciting new chapter for the organisation and the region.

“Dave brings an exceptional combination of leadership, commercial expertise and deep connection to this region.

“His ability to navigate complexity, influence at the highest levels, and bring people together around a shared vision will be invaluable as we continue to drive economic growth and create opportunities for our community.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have someone of Dave’s calibre leading Priority One into its next phase.”

To find out more about Priority One, visit: www.priorityone.co.nz