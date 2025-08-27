Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Priority One appoints Dave Courtney as new chief executive

SunLive
3 mins to read

New Priority One chief executive Dave Courtney. Photo / Supplied

New Priority One chief executive Dave Courtney. Photo / Supplied

A former journalist will be taking over the role of chief executive at Priority One later this year.

Dave Courtney will take up the position on December 1.

He will be replacing Nigel Tutt, who is leaving the organisation to take up a new role .

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save