Overgrown grass, weeds and hedges are bothering Tauranga residents. Photo / Alex Cairns

OPINION

Long grass, uncut hedges and trees growing over the footpath have one resident calling Tauranga “the most unkept city in New Zealand”.

Richard Fenn, 80, lives near Elizabeth St in Tauranga and said a lack of maintenance was creating an “awful view” for people coming into the city, with areas of the city sporting long grass, weeds half a metre high and greenery sprouting from kerbs.

Tauranga City Council said it was dealing with complaints about long grass “as quickly as possible” and it expected to be on top of mowing soon, with additional resources being brought in to “tackle the challenge”.

Read the full story: Overgrown grass, trees, hedges in Tauranga public spaces prompt complaints to council.

Have your say by going to bayofplentytimes.co.nz or dailypost.co.nz and becoming a Premium subscriber.





It’s ridiculous - I complained on January 24 about the Veda Glenn reserve not being mowed since late November. It finally got mowed one week after my complaint and, in my view, I didn’t get a satisfactory reply from the council either. This reserve was previously mowed every second Tuesday… can’t blame that on the rainfall.

- James D





While yes, we pay rates and expect councils to keep streets tidy and gutters clear, it costs nothing to get out a shovel and clear the gutters in front of your home and spray/pick the weeds out.

- Nick O





In reply to Nick O: And then there are those who find it hard to wield a shovel from their wheelchairs. Not that councils seem to take them into consideration when making decisions about cycleways and off-street parking in particular.

- Patrick F





We need civic pride to make our towns and cities look right. Too much reliance on the authorities can lead to disaster.

- Subhash A





In days past, every street in Auckland City had street appeal, with berms all mowed and trees planted on council-owned berms maintained by them. Now, unfortunately for those who have taken on the role of looking after the council property, very few, if any streets these days have any appeal. Overgrown berms, unkempt trees and rubbish in the gutters among the well-manicured doesn’t work.

- Graeme D





Auckland has certainly gone down in terms of presentation. It’s been particularly noticeable on private properties all over. Long grass and unkept houses seem to be very prevalent. People living in these houses don’t seem to have the pride that we once had.

- Fiona S





Well, I can tell you, it’s not just Tauranga that’s an embarrassment. I live on the Whangaparaoa Peninsula and walk most days - it’s shocking how much it has deteriorated since the Auckland Council took over from the Rodney Council. A high percentage of people around Manly take a pride in their properties. However, I believe the council’s lack of maintenance just lets the whole area down. I constantly have to step on to the road [due to] overgrown growth and dodge potholes. It’s quite disgraceful, really.

- Karen J





This affects small towns, too. Here in Timaru, the council had the light poles repainted during Covid.

Since then, they have been used as poster displays for everything from anti-vax posters to anti-live-export flyers to general adverts for services.

And the council seems to me either blind or [like it] just couldn’t care less, as the problem is getting worse by the day.

What rubs salt into the wound is the fact that the council is paying outside ‘consultants’ to come up with ideas to rejuvenate the CBD.

How about giving these consultants a bucket of warm water and a brush and getting at least some return on this investment?

- Stu J





Republished comments may be edited at the editor’s discretion.

The Bay of Plenty Times welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

Letters should not exceed 200 words.

They should be opinions based on facts or current events.

If possible, please email.

No noms-de-plume.

Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

Local letter writers given preference.

Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor’s discretion.

The Editor’s decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz or bayofplentytimes.co.nz.