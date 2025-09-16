A power pole affected by wild winds from the weekend. Photo / Powerco

Powerco outages: 320 homes still without power after weekend storm

Hundreds of people are still without power following wild weather at the weekend.

Powerco crews worked through the night and are continuing repairs today after gale-force winds over the weekend caused widespread damage to the electricity network across the North Island.

As of midday Tuesday, 320 customers remain without power, with outages including both storm-related and new incidents, a statement from Powerco said.

Since Saturday, more than 15,500 customers have experienced power disruptions of varying durations.

“For those without power - we are unable to provide restoration times, but our crews are working as quickly and safely to restore your power. Thank you for your continued patience and understanding.”