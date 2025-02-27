Advertisement
Powerball win: Waihī player scoops $10.5m prize in Lotto draw

SunLive
Lotto NZ says Wednesday night’s winner is the fourth Powerball multi-millionaire this year.

A Powerball player from Waihī has won $10.5 million in Powerball First Division in Wednesday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Waihī & Toyworld in Waihi.

The prize includes $10m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division, said a Lotto spokesperson in a statement.

“Wednesday night’s winner is the fourth Powerball multi-millionaire this year, and the win comes two weeks after $10.5 million was won by a Hamilton woman.

“The woman had just returned from a trip away and had no idea Powerball had been won in Hamilton until she checked her ticket at her local Lotto store.

“One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in last night’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Whangārei.”

Meanwhile, Strike Four has rolled over and will be $1.1 million on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above store should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLotto App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.



