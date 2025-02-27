Lotto NZ says Wednesday night’s winner is the fourth Powerball multi-millionaire this year.

A Powerball player from Waihī has won $10.5 million in Powerball First Division in Wednesday night’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Waihī & Toyworld in Waihi.

The prize includes $10m from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division, said a Lotto spokesperson in a statement.

“Wednesday night’s winner is the fourth Powerball multi-millionaire this year, and the win comes two weeks after $10.5 million was won by a Hamilton woman.

“The woman had just returned from a trip away and had no idea Powerball had been won in Hamilton until she checked her ticket at her local Lotto store.