Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Photo / File

A number of properties are reported to be without power in Tauranga this morning.

According to the Powerco website, power cuts have affected 43 properties in Papamoa, one in Mount Maunganui, one along The Strand on Tauranga, and another two in the Lower Kaimai area.

The website said crews are working to restore supply to the areas as soon as possible.

There is no listed cause of the outages and Powerco is still investigating.