More than a thousand Pāpāmoa homes are without power today.

Power was cut to 1063 customers in Pāpāmoa Beach at10.44am.

Powerco field crews were working as quickly and safely as possible to restore supply.

A Powerco spokesperson said power was expected to be restored to affected customers by 3.44pm.

A site investigation to determine the cause of the outage was underway.

Powerco thanked customers for their patience and apologised for the inconvenience caused.