Power is out for more than 800 properties in Tauranga.

A Birch Ave worker said power was out to his workplace and it looked like the outage had impacted the whole street.

“I was in a meeting and the room went black.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a pole isolator had blown, which was quite likely the cause of the power outage.

“It has been left with the Power Authority.”