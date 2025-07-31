Power outage hits 800 Tauranga homes, restoration by 3pm
SunLive
Quick Read
Save
Power is out for 835 properties in Tauranga. Image / Powerco
Power is out for more than 800 properties in Tauranga.
A Birch Ave worker said power was out to his workplace and it looked like the outage had impacted the whole street.
“I was in a meeting and the room went black.”
Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a
pole isolator had blown, which was quite likely the cause of the power outage.
“It has been left with the Power Authority.”