Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Power outage hits 800 Tauranga homes, restoration by 3pm

SunLive
Quick Read

Power is out for 835 properties in Tauranga. Image / Powerco

Power is out for 835 properties in Tauranga. Image / Powerco

Power is out for more than 800 properties in Tauranga.

A Birch Ave worker said power was out to his workplace and it looked like the outage had impacted the whole street.

“I was in a meeting and the room went black.”

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save