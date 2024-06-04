Voyager 2023 media awards
Power outage at Welcome Bay

Bay of Plenty Times
Power outages have been reported in Welcome Bay. Photo / 123rf

Hundreds of customers are without power in Welcome Bay.

Powerco says 1074 customers lost power at 7.37am and site investigations are under way.

The estimated restoration time is 11.45am.

More to come

