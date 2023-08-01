Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.20am. Photo / NZME

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7.20am. Photo / NZME

A car has crashed into a power pole and down a bank outside Tauranga.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 29, between Ngamuwahine Rd and Mclaren Falls Rd around 7.20am.

The spokesman said it was unclear if there were any blockages, but said drivers should expect delays.

According to Powerco, 95 properties in the area have lost power as a result of the crash.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency urged drivers to follow the instructions of response crews and expect delays.

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances and three patients were taken to Tauranga Hospital, one in a serious condition and two in a moderate condition.

More to come.