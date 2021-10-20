Poutiri Trust's Super Saturday efforts

Paige Stewart, co-owner of C4 Street Food and Espresso with husband Dion, was at Poutiri Trust's Super Saturday vaccination event.

For Poutiri Trust, Super Saturday wasn't just about numbers.

The trust held a vaccination clinic at its Te Puke wellness centre and a mobile vaccination centre at Greerton Marist Rugby Club in conjunction with Pacific Island Community Tauranga Trust.

In all 141 people received vaccinations, but Poutiri Trust general manager Kirsty Maxwell-Crawford says the numbers are only part of the story as the percentage of the population who are vaccinated rises.

''For us it wasn't just about how many people we were vaccinating, but it was about, can we talk to those in the community who have concerns or who have questions and be as accessible as we can be, in a more informal setting, a more relaxed setting. People could come in and ask questions so that was really good too.

''We had a lot more of that on Saturday than we have had before which is really positive I think.''

She says people can call in at the wellness centre if they have questions and concerns.

''We welcome that - people are able to access our nurses and ask as many questions as they need to before they decide what is best for them.''

Monica Stevens took her son for a vaccination on Super Saturday.

Kirsty says people can be confused by the information that is ''out there''.

''There is a lot of information on social media and not all of it is helpful and not all of it is correct, so we are just trying to encourage as many people as possible to come in and talk to our nurses and doctors who can give them the right information so they are not unduly concerned because they've seen something sensational, for example, on Facebook."

The trust has been operating mobile vaccination clinics since June and Kirsty says Super Saturday offered a chance to work physically alongside colleagues in Greerton and also spiritually alongside colleagues across the region and the country.

The PICTT team, Ana Maria Lasaqa, Nauleo Silva, Kora Tiban, Cei Isara, Esther Martin, Patricia Atu'ake, Mativa Ropati with Nicholas Edwards (in car for vaccinations) at Super Saturday.

''For us it was also about trying to be convenient. During business hours during the week isn't always convenient for everybody, so we were excited to be vaccinating 'til quite late on Saturday in Greerton - just to make sure we got all the people who wanted to be vaccinated.''

In Te Puke the trust also called on the services of food truck C4 Street Food and Espresso, co-owner Paige Stewart saying everyone seemed really happy, especially with the tacos.

Poutiri Trust will continue with mobile vaccination clinics at least until December.

''We will also have a clinic on site at Poutiri Wellness centre as well, so for us it's a continuation of just making sure we stay accessible and visible, to be available for people if they need to ask questions, but also to be able to provide the second vaccination for the many that are coming up.''

Trust staff have been asked to go to speak to staff at a number of businesses and organisations.

''We feel we are moving a little bit more into the education side of things which is fine, we are happy to do that and we've got a number of those this and next week alongside vaccinations as well."