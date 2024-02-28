Plants and pots have been placed in potholes on the slip road near SH2 at the Te Puna roundabout. Photo / Alex Cairns

Mystery Bay of Plenty gardeners have placed pot plants in potholes in a presumed bid to spur authorities into roading action.

And the planting ploy seems to have had an impact, with the local council saying the holes are a “high priority” for repairs.

The plants and flower pots have appeared in four potholes on a Te Puna slip road next to State Highway 2 north of Tauranga. Road cones have also been placed at the site.

The potholes are believed to have been at least a couple of months old before they were filled with greenery on Sunday.

It comes after a rogue farmer in the same village baled cut grass in the middle of a busy SH2 roundabout this month in what was described as an “imaginative protest” thought to be directed at NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s maintenance practices.

‘I have to take responsibility for this’

Western Bay of Plenty District councillor Don Thwaites said he drove through the potholed area on Sunday and saw people doing something to the road.

“I just thought someone must be filling them in. I didn’t even think that something else must have been going on,” Thwaites told the Bay of Plenty Times.

Thwaites heads the Western Bay of Plenty District Council Projects and Monitoring Committee, which monitors council services, including pothole-filling.

“As chairman, I have to take responsibility for this,” Thwaites said.

Thwaites lives in Te Puna and said the potholes had been there at least a couple of months.

He said he regretted not reporting the potholes at the time “because I often report everything else”.

He said potholes were a “big topic” in the community after the election in 2022.

“People were just so frustrated with potholes. Contractors were turning up and filling potholes but they would break down and need doing again. We haven’t quite got on top of it.

“You get lots of abusive phone calls and messages [as a councillor] but that [the planting] was more effective messaging, for sure.”

Thwaites said the council’s agreement with the contractors usually tasked with pothole filling had ended.

The council was bringing this service in-house but the process was a “massive transfer”.

Don Thwaites, Western Bay of Plenty councillor. Photo / Alex Cairns

Creative, but not very practical or safe’

Council transportation area engineer Ashley Hall said it was notified of the potholes by a “concerned member of the public” near the end of last week.

“The site was inspected and the repair work was added to our maintenance schedule, with high priority. We expect them to be infilled this week,” Hall said.

“With high demands on our contracted inspectors, maintenance work like this sometimes gets missed, so we are grateful when people let us know about these issues as they occur.”

Hall said if anyone had concerns about road maintenance, they should contact the council “as soon as the issue becomes apparent, so it can be assessed and repair work scheduled as resources become available”.

People can do this via the Antenno app, or by calling the council.

“Planting potholes is a creative, but not very practical or safe solution,” Hall said.

“Personally, I would recommend hydrangeas, as they are a colourful and durable choice during the hotter weather - but only for your own personal driveway.”

