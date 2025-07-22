Nándor Tánczos regularly shares news articles, opinion pieces and his own views on the war in Gaza via his personal Facebook page. Photo / New York Times
A Whakatāne district councillor says he was surprised and amused to learn from police that he had been accused of a hate crime by a woman in Tel Aviv, Israel.
On July 13, Whakatāne-Ōhope ward councillor Nándor Tánczos shared a link on his personal Facebook page to an online petitioncalling for United Nations special rapporteur Francesca Albanese and the doctors of Gaza to be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
The prestigious prize is awarded annually to the person who has “done the most or the best work for fraternity between nations, for the abolition or reduction of standing armies and for the holding and promotion of peace congresses”.
Tánczos said he had also posted some “anti-genocide stuff” about the war in Gaza.
The councillor regularly shares news articles, opinion pieces and his own views on the conflict via his personal Facebook page.
He said he was contacted through his Facebook page by a woman in Tel Aviv who accused him of anti-Semitism and said she had two children in the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) who were good people.