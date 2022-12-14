Portraits presented to Katikati heroes

A few of the unsung heroes and some representatives collected the portraits. From left: Jan de Faye, Chris Steel, Brendan Gibbs, Fred Jordan and Sue Spriggens.

A few of the unsung heroes and some representatives collected the portraits. From left: Jan de Faye, Chris Steel, Brendan Gibbs, Fred Jordan and Sue Spriggens.

The “unsung heroes of 2020″ in this year’s New Zealand Mural Contest were taken by surprise last month when Katikati Open-Air Art presented them with their original mural portraits.

The gesture was in recognition of what they had done for the community during the 2020 lockdown.

The 2022 NZ Mural Contest saw artists from throughout New Zealand and Australia painting portraits of nine heroes from photographs in their home studios. People could watch the artists at work via Zoom sessions each day.

Katikati Open-Air Art president Steve Graveson said the contest was a very different project in the sense that the artists banded together, yet had never met each other, and possibly never will.

He said two years ago when he asked those nominated to have their portraits painted, most were hesitant, preferring to work in the background.

“That told me we had chosen the right people.”

Sue Spriggens’ portrait was painted by Oropi artist Andrea Green, who won the contest. Sue, who’s manager of the Katikati Christian Foodbank, said when she first saw the mural, it brought her to tears. She was unsure at this stage what she would do with the mural.

The portrait of 94-year-old Marg Jordan is extra-special to her family. The unsung hero had served decades with the Katikati Christian Foodbank, and died in October. The family borrowed the portrait from Open-Air Art for her funeral service.

Katikati Community Centre’s Jan de Faye accepted the mural of former manager Allan Wainwright, which included the staff. Jan says she saw the mural when it was partly painted, and had no idea who the people were until it was finished.

“The artist [Steve Monk] had found the other staff on our website.”

Former Katikati Advertiser editor Chris Steel said she felt privileged.

“The mural will forever serve as a reminder of what an amazing, caring and supportive community Katikati is. Everyone pulled together.”

Reverend Brendan Gibbs was surprised, and said he would offer his mural to the church for history’s sake.

The other heroes - Kristin Crockett (Katch Katikati), Peter Mackay (Red Cross Katikati), photographer Anna Menendez and members from Patrick Dunn’s family - were unable to attend the presentation, so will receive their portraits at a later date.

The portraits have been photographed by Anna and will eventually be used in a composition mural with information boards celebrating the Unsung Heroes of 2020.

Winners

The 2022 NZ Mural Contest was held in April and won by Oropi artist Andrea Green for her portrait of Sue Spriggens. Australian artist Steve Monk was second with his portrait of Allan Wainwright, and Michelle Estall, who painted Chris Steel, picked up the Spirit of Katikati award and third place. The people’s choice award was won by Shane Walker.



