Portia Woodman's surprise visit to Te Puke Primary School

Te Puke Primary School student Madisyn Ramsden Matthews was the centre of attention when Portia Woodman visited Te Puke Primary school last week.

Te Puke Primary School student Madisyn Ramsden Matthews was the centre of attention when Portia Woodman visited Te Puke Primary school last week.

tp021021sw03.JPG

Te Puke Primary School student Madisyn Ramsden Matthews was the centre of attention when Portia Woodman visited Te Puke Primary school last week. There to capture the action for Stream Shop were Tim Prebble, left, and Samuel Bell.

X

tp021021sw01.JPG

Portia Woodman with some of the Te Puke Primary School students who took part in a training session with her.

By Stuart Whitaker

The last day of term on Friday was doubly exciting for 11-year-old Te Puke Primary School student Madisyn Ramsden Matthews.

Not only did she have two weeks off school to look forward to, but she got the surprise of her life when she got to meet world renowned rugby player Portia Woodman.

It was a dream come true for Madisyn who says she is Portia's biggest fan after seeing her play a couple of years ago.

Last year Madisyn took up rugby at Te Puke Sports, playing in the outside backs as Portia does in the 15-a-side game.

After a one-on-one greeting and receiving a tournament pass to next year's Rugby World Cup, Madisyn and a group of fellow students were put through their paces by Portia with a series of drills and exercises.

Te Puke High School teacher Connor Hirini is married to New Zealand Black Ferns Sevens captain Sarah Hirini and it was Sarah's friendship with Portia that led to the school visit.

Both were members of the Tokyo Olympic Gold medal winning sevens side.

Portia Woodman with some of the Te Puke Primary School students who took part in a training session with her.

Portia, World Rugby's Sevens player of the Decade, has just been named as Mastercard's latest Global Brand Ambassador.

"As the founding Global Partner of World Rugby's Women in Rugby programme, Mastercard's commitment to growing youth participation and raising the global profile of the women's game represent causes close to my heart. I can't wait to support these initiatives, passing on my knowledge and encouraging more women and girls into rugby, especially in New Zealand in the run up to next year's Rugby World Cup," she says.

Unlike the situation when she started playing, she says there are now clear pathways in the women's game.

''Then it was all for the love of the game, and it still is for the love of the game, but we also have a bit of pressure of being an inspiration and getting the women's game out there as much as we can.''But she says there was no pressure running around with Te Puke Primary School students.

''This is the fun part.''

As a Mastercard Global Brand Ambassador, she joins the likes of rugby stars Dan Carter, Sebastien Cabal, Michael Leitch, Bryan Hamana, Piwokuhle Nyanda and Chanel Alberts in a role that will see her support Mastercard at RWC 2021 and across several grassroots initiatives, each designed to accelerate the development of women's rugby and get young girls excited about STEM education.

Mastercard is a partner of rugby competitions worldwide including the upcoming Rugby World Cup 2021, taking place in New Zealand in 2022. The company is also a founding global partner of World Rugby's Women in Rugby programme, an initiative designed to grow youth participation, as well as raise the profile of women's rugby globally.

Portia also unveiled details of the Mastercard RWC 2021 Tournament Pass.

The pass will give up to 200 rugby fans the opportunity to secure a single ticket that will give them access to all 26 tournament matches, including the final of the showcase event.

She says she hopes the tournament pass will allow more people to get out and enjoy the new format tournament, which sees all matches taking place on Saturdays and Sundays with no overlap.

"The Olympic win was incredible and something I'll never forget, but now it's all about next year's Rugby World Cup," she says. ''To play a tournament on home soil, in front of our home fans, is going to be incredibly special so initiatives like the Mastercard RWC 2021 Tournament Pass are a great way to bring more people into the stadium to enjoy women's rugby."

Richard Wormald, Mastercard's Australasian division president, says the unveiling of Portia as Mastercard's latest Global Brand Ambassador as well as the tournament pass was proof of the organisation's commitment to the development of rugby and desire to connect fans with priceless possibilities.

"Portia is a fantastic ambassador to have onboard and an inspiration to rugby fans around the world. Mastercard is delighted to welcome her to the family as it continues to support the growth of the sport and delivering experiences that matter to cardholders and fans."