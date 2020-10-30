Police treating Whakatāne death as homicide

FILE

Police are treating a death in Whakatāne in the early hours of October 24 as a homicide.

A man was taken to Whakatāne Hospital with stab wounds, where he later died.

Police said in a statement today an investigation into the circumstances of the man's death was making good progress, however no arrests had been made at this stage.

A scene examination had been completed.

Police did not believe there was an ongoing risk to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Police on 105, quoting file number 201024/1866.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.