Michael Yewen, 50, was last seen on February 3. Photo / Supplied

Taupō Police are still looking for information on the whereabouts of Michael Yewen, 50, who has been missing for two months.

Yewen was last seen by his family in Taupō on February 3 and police and his family hold concerns for his safety.

Taupō police are interested in any sightings of Yewen's black and white E Speed e-bike, similar to this one, since February 3.

Taupō Police would like to hear from anyone who has seen Michael or his black and white E Speed e-bike.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote the file number 220228/8304.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.