Police seize firearms in East Coast black market investigation

SunLive
Guns seized as part of Operation Tarot. Photo / NZ Police

Four people have been charged and dozens of guns seized in a police operation targeting black market firearms in the Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

Police from the National Organised Crime Group (NOCG), helped by the Firearms Safety Authority, searched five properties in Bay of Plenty and Eastern police districts.

