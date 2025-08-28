Alexander alleged that the men, aged in their 20s and 30s, made suspicious purchases of a large number of firearms in the Western Bay of Plenty and Auckland over a four-month period in 2022.

“Between them they purchased 50 firearms.

“None of the firearms purchased in 2022 have been recovered and it is suspected they are now in the unlicensed black market.”

Alexander said more than 75 other firearms were seized as part of firearms licence temporary suspension notices being served on the three licence holders and the dealer, while their “fit and proper” status is reviewed.

He said specialist police firearms investigators worked with the Firearms Safety Authority to identify “firearms diversion to unlicensed people” and hold offenders to account.

The authority’s executive director, Angela Brazier, said the men’s firearms licences were quickly suspended as a result of real-time information-sharing during the NOCG investigation, and the authority supported police with search warrants.

“It is particularly concerning that a firearms dealer is part of this investigation,” Brazier said.

“Firearms dealers are subject to higher thresholds of conduct to be considered a fit and proper person to hold a dealer’s licence.

“We know from the recent review of the Firearms Registry that firearms diversion from licence holders to the black market remains a threat to public safety.”

Brazier said the majority of firearms licence holders were good law-abiding people, but there were a few who diverted firearms to unlicensed offenders.

Anyone with concerns about a potential firearms offence can phone Police on 105, or 111 if life is in immediate danger.

Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Court appearances

- A 36-year-old man is due to reappear in the Gisborne District Court on September 8.

- A 28-year-old and a 27-year-old man are due to reappear in Whakatāne District Court for sentencing on October 9, having pleaded guilty to their offending.

- A 27-year-old man is due to reappear in Ōpōtiki District Court on October 30.