Police are working to identify this group of people who they believe, alongside others, can assist their inquiries into an assault on The Strand in Tauranga on March 3.

Police are working to identify this group of people who they believe, alongside others, can assist their inquiries into an assault on The Strand in Tauranga on March 3.

Police are appealing for the public’s help after an alleged assault in Tauranga on March 3.

Police have released a photo of a group of people they believe can help police investigate an alleged assault on The Strand about 3.30am.

A large group of people are believed to have approached two people, leaving them with serious injuries, a police media statement said today.

Police are working to identify a group of people who they believe, alongside others, can assist their inquiries into an assault on The Strand on March 3.





The offenders did not know the victims, and the attack appeared to be unprovoked.

A man has been charged with assault with intent to injure and is due to reappear in the Tauranga District Court on March 18.

If you can help police, call 105 and reference file number: 240304/9616.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.



