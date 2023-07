Missing Whakatāne man Kaea Umuhuri. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing to the public for information on the whereabouts of Kaea Umuhuri.

Kaea was last seen in Poroporo, Whakatāne on Thursday, about 11am.

He was wearing green overalls and gumboots

Police and Kaea’s family have concerns for his welfare.

Anyone who has seen Kaea or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call the police on 105, quoting file number 230714/6523.