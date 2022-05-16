Armed police block part of Fraser St this morning.

Armed police have blocked off part of Fraser St in Tauranga this morning.

A reporter at the scene said the road was blocked between Landview and Merivale Rds and armed police were diverting traffic away.

There are several police vehicles inside the cordon.

Armed police on Fraser St. Photo / Cira Olivier

Armed police are out in front of a double storey house on the corner of Fraser and Oxford St.

A police officer can be seen leaning over his bonnet pointing a rifle.

Three police cars and armed offenders squad members can be seen in front of the house. Three more armed offenders have appeared out from the neighboring property.

Ten are now standing in front of the corner property.

Armed police cordon on Fraser St. Photo / Luke Kirkness

A police spokeswoman said it was in relation to a pre-planned search warrant and police would provide more details when they became available.

More soon.