Police report: Katikati and surrounds

By Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh
March 18-25
Burglaries
March 23 - A Tanners Point Road dwelling was entered via an unlocked door and small items were taken.
Theft
March 23-25 - Electrical cable stolen from work site and diesel siphoned from machinery.
March 22 - 3.30am. Occupants of a gold and black sedan, possibly a Holden, smashed the window of a van parked on Ash Lane, Ōmokoroa and stole a radar detector.
Unlawfully taken motor vehicles
March 24 - An attempt was made to take a vehicle from a Prole Rd address, and a circular saw, and a gold chain was removed from other vehicles on the property.
March 23-25 - An attempt was made to take a Honda Fit parked on Esdaile Rd near State Highway 2.
Found property
Snowboard found in central business district.
Arrests and apprehensions
March 22 - An 18-year-old was charged with driving while disqualified after police attended a crash on Te Puna.
March 26 - A 24-year-old Ōmokoroa man was charged with alleged impeding breathing and assaulting a person in a family relationship.