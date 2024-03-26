Voyager 2023 media awards
Police report: Katikati and surrounds

Katikati Advertiser
Police report on incidents in Katikati and surrounding areas.

By Sergeant Steve Hindmarsh

March 18-25

Burglaries

March 23 - A Tanners Point Road dwelling was entered via an unlocked door and small items were taken.

Theft

March 23-25 - Electrical cable stolen from work site and diesel siphoned from machinery.

March 22 - 3.30am. Occupants of a gold and black sedan, possibly a Holden, smashed the window of a van parked on Ash Lane, Ōmokoroa and stole a radar detector.

Unlawfully taken motor vehicles

March 24 - An attempt was made to take a vehicle from a Prole Rd address, and a circular saw, and a gold chain was removed from other vehicles on the property.

March 23-25 - An attempt was made to take a Honda Fit parked on Esdaile Rd near State Highway 2.

Found property

Snowboard found in central business district.

Arrests and apprehensions

March 22 - An 18-year-old was charged with driving while disqualified after police attended a crash on Te Puna.

March 26 - A 24-year-old Ōmokoroa man was charged with alleged impeding breathing and assaulting a person in a family relationship.


