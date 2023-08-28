Checkpoints were held locally last week targeting drivers under the influence. Police / NZME

August 21-28

Drink and drug driving are known contributory factors in serious injury and fatal collisions.

The Western Bay of Plenty Impairment Prevention Team assisted local staff with checkpoints in our area. They were targeting drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Katikati Police will continue to carry out random checkpoints targeting drivers who are under the influence of drugs or alcohol.





Checkpoint results:

August 21 - A 28-year-old man was stopped at a checkpoint and was processed for driving with excess breath alcohol and driving while disqualified.

A 59-year-old Katikati man was processed for driving with excess breath alcohol and was suspended from driving.

A 26-year-old man was processed for driving with excess breath alcohol.

A 28-year-old Tauranga man was processed for driving with excess breath alcohol and driving while disqualified.

August 23 - A driver was stopped at a checkpoint and was processed for driving with excess breath alcohol. His licence was also suspended for 28 days because of his extremely high result.

August 28 - A 66-year-old Katikati woman stopped at a checkpoint was processed for driving with excess breath alcohol.





Burglaries:

Two burglaries reported in Waikaraka Drive and Park Lane, Te Puna, both were garden sheds and a large quantity of tools were stolen.

On August 26 at 5am The Family Mart shop located on Main Rd, Katikati, was broken into and a large quantity of vape products stolen. A vehicle stolen earlier from Matamata was used during the burglary and was last seen heading north towards Waihī.

A burglary was reported at a Whakamarama address. There is a nominated suspect and police inquires continuing.

We would like to remind people to take preventative measures against burglary, like locking doors and windows and report any suspicious activity.





Apprehensions:

August 21 - A 30-year-old Katikati man was arrested for burglary, allegedly to Katikati Squash Club, on August 26.

A 52-year-old Tahawai man was charged with two counts of shoplifting allegedly from Waihī Mitre 10 last month.

August 23 - A 30-year-old Katikati man was arrested and charged with burglary, allegedly to a Willoughby Rd, Tahawai, tree nursery where a number of trees were stolen.

A 16-year-old Omokoroa driver had his car impounded for 28 days after allegedly causing issues at a local service station and doing a burnout when he left.

August 25 - A 37-year-old Katikati man was arrested for breaching his bail conditions.





General:

Police attended a minor two-vehicle accident on Beach Rd.

A road rage incident caused a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 2. Police inquiries are continuing.





August 14-21

There has been a fair bit of criminal activity spread across the district last week. Larger ticket items such as trailers and vehicles have been targeted. If you disturb someone on your property, call 111 immediately. Police may be able to find the offender leaving the area or track them with dogs.





Burglaries:

August 19-21 - Tools were stolen from a van parked on an Esdaile Rd property.

August 18 - A Mitsubishi Triton vehicle was stolen from a Snodgrass Rd property in the early hours. The vehicle was recovered from another Te Puna address later that day. Two males are sought for interview.

A bobcat’s ignition was tampered with on Old Highway, Whakamarama.

August 17 - A shed was entered on a Kauri Point Rd property and a Shamdawa line trimmer and a yellow diesel container was stolen.

August 16 - A small John Deere tractor with a bucket and rotary hoe attached was stolen from a Matahui Rd, Aongatete, property. Tyre marks indicate that it was driven from the property.

August 15 - A Honda motor mower was stolen from a shed on Park Lane, Te Puna, property.

August 14 - An attempt was made to steal a campervan from a property on Loop Rd, Aongatete. A window was smashed and the ignition tampered with.





Theft:

In the early hours of August 11 a vehicle parked on Wills Rd, Katikati, was broken into and a radar detector and a laptop computer were stolen. The car alarm went off and a white vehicle was seen driving away from the area.





Wilful damage:

August 2 - A window was smashed and a tyre slashed on a vehicle parked in Owen Place, Omokoroa.





Other:

On August 16 police and ambulance were alerted to a man floating in the water at the Kauri Point wharf. Fishermen had seen the man on the wharf earlier. The Waihī Beach and Tauranga Coastguards were alerted as was a rescue helicopter. The body of a 46-year-old Papamoa man was located by the helicopter crew a short time later and he was picked up by the Waihī Beach Coastguard and taken back to Bowentown. The matter has been referred to the coroner. Our condolences go out to the man’s family.





Apprehensions:

Two Katikati men aged 30 and 37 have been arrested and charged with burglary allegedly to the Katikati Squash Club which occurred on July 26.

On August 19 a 61-year-old Welcome Bay man was apprehended and charged with driving with excess breath alcohol on SH2 Te Puna.

On August 18 a 34-year-old Katikati man was charged with breaching a protection order and breaching his bail conditions.

On August 17 a 34-year-old Katikati man was arrested and charged with three counts of breaching a protection order after an alleged incident earlier that day.



