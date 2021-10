Police said the investigation into the circumstances of the crash continued. Photo / NZME

Police have named the person who died in a crash between a motorcycle and a truck on State Highway 2 in the Bay of Plenty on Tuesday.

He was Jayden Toia-Watkins, 20, of Ōpōtiki.

