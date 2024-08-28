In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, investigations into horror crash continue, Wellington looking at beam e-scooter issues and Oasis are back together.

Police have arrested three men in an investigation into a Tauranga-based group allegedly trying to catch people attempting to make contact with minors online.

Police said in a statement today a man aged 18 and two 19-year-olds faced serious assault charges and charges relating to causing harm by posting digital communications.

One was arrested in Auckland and was due to appear in the Counties Manukau District Court today with the other two accused due to appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

The investigation continued and police wanted to hear from anyone targeted by the group or who had knowledge of the group.