Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Bay of Plenty Times

Police investigating Tauranga-based online group arrest three men

Bay of Plenty Times
Quick Read
In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, investigations into horror crash continue, Wellington looking at beam e-scooter issues and Oasis are back together.

Police have arrested three men in an investigation into a Tauranga-based group allegedly trying to catch people attempting to make contact with minors online.

Police said in a statement today a man aged 18 and two 19-year-olds faced serious assault charges and charges relating to causing harm by posting digital communications.

One was arrested in Auckland and was due to appear in the Counties Manukau District Court today with the other two accused due to appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

The investigation continued and police wanted to hear from anyone targeted by the group or who had knowledge of the group.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Information could be provided by calling 105, or making an online report via the 105 website and referencing case number 240807/4750.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Bay of Plenty Times