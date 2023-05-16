The fallout continues from the tragic Loafers Lodge fire in Wellington, local government expert says sack all Gore councillors after Mayor survives and police surround house in Rānui as person barricades themselves inside in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Police are investigating after three Tauranga students reported a man behaving suspiciously last week.

Police are looking into the allegations after a local school reported three of its students reported “suspicious behaviour” by a man on 19th and 20th Avenue in Tauranga, a spokeswoman said.

These incidents allegedly happened on the evening of May 10 and the morning of May 11.

Police were undertaking a “number of inquiries, including reviewing available CCTV footage from the area.”

Officers would also visit local schools to provide some reassurance and general safety advice, the spokeswoman said.

“We know that reports of incidents such as these can cause considerable concern for parents and other members of our community.

“We would urge everyone to be alert, not alarmed, and to take the opportunity to have conversations with your children about what they should do should they feel unsafe.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information.

If you can help, contact police via 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report. Please reference file number 230511/8498.



