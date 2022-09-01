The victim was walking in Devonport Rd when she was assaulted. Photo / NZME

Police are asking for the public's help after a woman was assaulted in Tauranga on Saturday.

The victim was walking in Devonport Rd just north of Ninth Ave about 5.30pm when she was approached by an unknown male, police said in a statement today.

The male grabbed and indecently assaulted her before she managed to run off.

The offender is described as having brown skin, being in his mid-20s, tall and of medium build.

The victim said the offender had a rose tattoo on his neck and was wearing dark clothing including a black cap.

Detective Simon Wallace said the incident was concerning to police and they were treating it seriously.

"We have made a number of inquiries since the incident and are now appealing to the public for any information."

If you know who this man is or have information you think may help police, contact 105 quoting file number 220827/9368.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.