Waihau Bay is about 100km northeast of Ōpōtiki.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Waihau Bay is about 100km northeast of Ōpōtiki.

An investigation is under way after the discovery of human remains at a beach in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were called to Waihau Bay, about 100km northeast of Ōpōtiki on East Cape, about 11.50am today.

“The remains have been identified as human, and inquiries will determine how old these remains are,” police said in a statement.

“This will be followed by a formal identification process, which may take some time.”

Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to make a report via 105, either over the phone or online. Please quote the event number P063420839.