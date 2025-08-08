Advertisement
Police investigate discovery of human remains at Bay of Plenty beach

SunLive
Waihau Bay is about 100km northeast of Ōpōtiki.

An investigation is under way after the discovery of human remains at a beach in the Bay of Plenty.

Police were called to Waihau Bay, about 100km northeast of Ōpōtiki on East Cape, about 11.50am today.

“The remains have been identified as human, and inquiries will determine how old these

