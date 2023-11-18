Police are appealing for reports of sightings or other information to help them locate Tauranga man Harley Shrimpton, who was last seen on November 3.

In a written statement, a police spokesperson said 28-year-old Shrimpton had been reported missing by his family and there were concerns for his safety, welfare and whereabouts.

“Harley was last seen by family members in Tauranga around two weeks ago and has been missing since November 3,” the spokesperson said.

Police initially sought help via a media release issued on Saturday night.

Less than 24 hours later, a police spokeswoman told the Bay of Plenty Times there have since been a couple of reports of potential sightings which were being followed up on.

However, police were still seeking help from people if they had any sightings to report or suggestions as to where Shrimpton may have gone.

“The police are making checks into those calls and still appealing for the public’s help to locate Mr Shrimpton. We [urge] anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone who has seen Shrimpton or has information that may help the police is urged to call 105 and quote file number 231117/9085.

Sandra Conchie is a senior journalist at the Bay of Plenty Times and Rotorua Daily Post who has been a journalist for 24 years. She mainly covers police, court and other justice stories, as well as general news. She has been a Canon Media Awards regional/community reporter of the year.