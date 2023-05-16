Two people were arrested in relation to the incident in the Bay of Plenty.

Police have arrested two people after a police car was allegedly shot at in Te Teko earlier this month.

Detective Senior Sergeant Paul Wilson said in a statement today that police executed two search warrants yesterday, one in Kawerau and one in Te Teko.

“Two people were subsequently arrested, and both have been charged with using a firearm against law enforcement.”

A 31-year-old man from Kawerau was due to appear in the Manukau District Court and a 27-year-old man from Te Teko was due to appear in the Whakatāne District Court today.

“Police have zero tolerance for offending involving firearms, particularly when police are targeted,” Wilson said.

“We are a small community in the Eastern Bay of Plenty and we need to continue to receive help from the public to always make this a safe place to work and live.”

Wilson said police were not ruling out further arrests in relation to this incident and would continue to conduct search warrants.

“Our communities can help us crack down on crime by reporting incidents - where there is criminal or anti-social behaviour occurring right now, call 111.

“Other information can be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.”